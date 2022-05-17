Election Day for the General Primary is coming up Tuesday, May 24. Those wishing to vote on Election Day may do so at your polling location on May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day polling in West Jackson will be held at Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton.
West Jackson residents wishing to vote early this week (May 16-20) may do so at the Braselton early polling location at the police and municipal court building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton or at the Ponchie Beck Election Center in Jefferson.
Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A dropbox will also be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, during early voting hours. Absentee ballots can be dropped off to elections staff at the Ponchie Beck office through May 24 at 7 p.m. (Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations on Election Day.)
ON THE BALLOT
Local races related to West Jackson on the May 24 ballot include:
Jackson BOC District 3 — Chad Bingham (R), of Jefferson, and Steve Wittry (R). That seat is currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr., who is not seeking re-election.
Jackson BOE Post 5 — Tyler Clack, Richard Irby and Joe Martin — all of Jefferson and all Republicans — will face off for the BOE Post 5 seat, vacated by Don Clerici who is running for State Representative District 31.
Candidates for state and federal races include:
State House 31 — Don Clerici (R), of Jefferson, and Emory Dunahoo Jr. (R), incumbent, of Gillsville. This seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election. Dunahoo was moved to District 31 during the redistricting process.
