Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the General Municipal Election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Polling locations include:
- Arcade — Arcade City Hall, 3325 Athens Hwy., Jefferson
- Braselton — Police & Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton
- Commerce — Commerce Park & Rec., 204 Carson St., Commerce
- Hoschton — Hoschton Train Depot, 4272 Hwy. 53, Hoschton
- Jefferson — Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam St., Jefferson
- Nicholson — Nicholson City Hall (Benton Center), 5488 Hwy. 441, Nicholson
Those dropping off an absentee ballot on Election Day, Nov. 2, may give their ballot to elections staff at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson. Ballots must be dropped off by 7 p.m. (Absentee ballots will not be accepted at individual polling locations on Election Day.)
ON THE BALLOT
Elections are planned in Arcade, Braselton, Commerce, Hoschton, Jefferson and Nicholson.
In Arcade, four people qualified for two at-large council seats, including incumbents Debra Gammon and Ron Smith, along with challengers Leah Hollett and Steven Kirby Lavender.
All three of Braselton's races are contested. In the mayoral race, Hardy Johnson, former councilman in District 4, will face Kurt Ward. Mayor Bill Orr is not seeking reelection. James Murphy and Jeff Gardner qualified for the Braselton Town Council District 4 seat. And District 2 incumbent, Peggy Slappey, will face challenger Richard Harper.
In Commerce, Eric Gatheright and Andre Rollins are vying for the Commerce City Council Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Archie Chaney is not seeking reelection. City Council Ward 2 incumbent, Darren Owensby, will face challenger, Brad Coker. Commerce residents will also have a change to vote on a referendum on whether to allow the sale of distilled spirits in town.
In Hoschton, Lauren O'Leary is challenging incumbent mayor Shannon Sell.
In Jefferson, City Council District 2 incumbent Malcolm Gramley will face challenger Dawn Maddox.
In Nicholson, Thomas Gary, incumbent; Dusty Durst, incumbent; and Joshua Burkhalter qualified for two at-large council seats.
