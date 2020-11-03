Polls are closed across Jackson County as one of the most contentious elections in modern history begins its run into the final stretch.
At the Jackson County elections office, officials were beginning to tally the results of in-person early voting and the last number of absentee ballots.
Those results will be tallied first. Later, as the county's four precincts wrap up their final votes, those results will be brought to the elections office for tally and posting.
Officials don't expect a late night of counting as happened in the June primary voting when the county was flooded with absentee ballots. For this election, the county opened the absentee ballots earlier and acquired a second scanning machine.
