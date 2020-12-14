Eleven people were arrested recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office. They were:
•Bryan Matthew Banks, 27, 397 Oconee Lane, Commerce, theft by deception and obstruction of an officer.
•Gregg Allen Dickey, 40, 3284 Panorama Drive, Sautee Nacoochee, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and following too closely.
•Alberto Pardon, 43, 1203 S. De La Rosa Drive, Donna, Texas, theft by shoplifting.
•Armondo Pardon, 1803 S. De La Rosa, Donna, Texas, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Rashard Rucker, 32, 614 Traynham Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jason Allen Brannon, 44, Scottish Inn, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Tiffany Michelle Kinney, 38, 20934, U.S. 441, 38, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Howard Jessie David Simmons, 22, 117 Neal Drive, Commerce, battery.
•Herbert Raymond Sobers, 40, 58 Shadow Creek Point, Cleveland, terroristic threats and acts.
•Melvin Junior Appleby, 47, 110 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, simple battery and probation violation.
•William Drew Julian, 41, 6127 New Hope Road, Michie Tenn., terroristic threats and acts and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
