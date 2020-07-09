Brenda Dalin, program director, Ninth District Opportunity, Inc., has announced that Cooling CARES Help is available for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Households who have not had heating or cooling assistance since November 2019 may apply for assistance with their home cooling bills beginning on July 1. One time payments will be made by check issued to the home cooling suppliers on behalf of eligible households up to $400. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members. All eligible households must be responsible for their home cooling costs.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact Ninth District Opportunity, Inc.’s scheduling system July 1, 2020 beginning at 12:01 A.M. by telephone at 888-636-3125 or go online to www.ndo.org/eap.
Phone lines or website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date of the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. No walk-ins, please. Appointments will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted. Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
Only households who have not had heating or Cooling assistance since November 2019 may apply July 1, 2020. Applicants that do not meet the required criteria will be denied. If funds are available, income eligible households may apply on August 3, 2020.
Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. is an equal opportunity agency while providing services without regard to age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, or any other classification or category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.