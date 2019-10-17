1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for office because I have always wanted to be a bigger part in our community’s future. Being a part of the building, planning and developing; I feel I can do just that. I give 100 percent in everything I do and I give my word that I plan to do the same if elected Councilman.
I know we have a lot at stake in our next few years preparing for future growth and my main platform points would revolve around that. Where are we as a city with our ISP (Windstream) and how can we as a City be ready for the growth of large companies if we can barely provide the adequate services to our residents. We need to get our city’s roads ready for the growth that is bound to hit Commerce. This is a main factor across many large metropolitan cities; and should be a lesson to us not to make the same mistake. We have several new industries coming to Commerce and to me it seems we are behind the 8-ball on this as well as our available housing. I believe as a resident of the city for 12+ years that we need to pay more attention to our city’s safety. By not only ensuring safe roads, but to ensure our existing and developing housing communities have rules that protect our citizens including mandatory stop signs and speed bumps in those areas mentioned.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
I personally believe you should always manage your growth as if you understand it impacts your future. Not managing it as it has always been but, where it’s going and preparing it for where it’s going to be. If you can’t be mindful of your next 10 years while growing you will only minimize the capabilities of your City.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I think our toughest challenges ahead of us are: Preparing and adapting to the change that is to come. It is obvious that our roads are not ready for the growth that has approached us as well as what’s to come in 2020. As councilman I would bring knowledge of all the places I have worked and visited in to ensure we don’t have to revisit the same issues in the next few years. I have personally seen the things that have not worked for other cities. I would hope that I would be able to implement my experience in the downtown sectors to ensure we don’t make the same mistakes others have. From traffic patterns, housing, overcrowding particular areas and water storage. Also in that working on those forgot areas of our city and focusing on bringing those up to speed. Making sure we spread out our successes throughout the entire city and not just one area.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
ABOUT ME
I have been a resident of Commerce for 12+ years. I have always wanted to get more involved with our city and I finally have the opportunity. I have been married to my wonderful wife Tonya for 12 years. We have three beautiful daughters with our first baby boy making his debut this November. We together are a Christian family who knows where our tomorrow comes from. I have been an ordained minister since 2010. I am also a graduate of the School of Discipleship. We currently attend Free Chapel in Gainesville. I am currently a small business owner of two companies; a Technology company and an Escape Room company.
MY CAREER
Although my trade is in construction; I have made a career in multiple areas of business. I have experience in the restaurant industry, manufacturing industry, distribution industry, automotive industry, the mining industry, domestic and international logistics, sales, as well as 4+ years in the corporate world. After accomplishing many things and achieving very well communicated leadership skills; I then started my own business in 2015. I have just opened my second business at the end of 2018.
WHAT I HAVE TO OFFER
I have traveled and worked in many cities' downtowns across the US and Canada. I have personally seen firsthand what has been good for cities and what has not. The thing that seemed to work and what has not worked. I believe with my expertise in multiple industries as well as my travel; that I have a lot to offer the City of Commerce in our future, making sure that I can apply my gifts and talents in my position as councilman to help make sure our ward makes the right decisions for us as well as the city as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.