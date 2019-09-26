The Collegiate FFA Alumni and Supporters at the University of Georgia will host the “Blue and Gold Run” for the Dawgs 5K Sept. 28 at the UGA Golf Course in Athens at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the race will go toward the agricultural education degree program at the University of Georgia and the Georgia FFA Foundation.
Morgan Hart, chair of the event and fourth-year agricultural education student at UGA, says that this race will not only be a great event for families and athletic competitors alike but will give the community the opportunity to connect to agricultural education and invest in future and present educators in the agricultural field.
“FFA and agricultural education changed my life for the better,” said Hart. “In fact, I could not imagine my life without it. The opportunity to give back through this 5K is an absolute honor, but it is also an honor to be able to connect with surrounding communities to create an event everyone can enjoy.”
Sponsorship is also available for the race. In return for the donation, the donors name will be advertised throughout the 5K materials and the day of the event.
To register for the race, visit bg5k.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship inquires and to learn how to get further involved, contact Morgan Hart at blueandgold5k@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.