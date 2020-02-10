The following local government agencies hold regular meetings, which are open to the public:
•The Jackson County Historical Courthouse Committee meets at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month at the historic courthouse in Jefferson.
•Crawford Long Museum Association Board, 7 a.m., fourth Tuesday, January, April, July, October at the Crawford W. Long Museum, 706-367-5307.
•Jefferson Historic Preservation Commission, 6 p.m., second Thursday of each month at Jefferson Station Community Room, 706-367-5714.
•Downtown Development Authority of Jefferson, 6 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month at Jefferson Station Community Room, 706-367-5714.
•Jefferson Community Theatre Board of Directors, 5:45 p.m., first Tuesday of each month at Jefferson Station Community Room, 706-367- 5714.
•Main Street Jefferson, 7 p.m., first Tuesday of each month at Jefferson Station Community Room, 706-367- 5714.
•The Jackson County Builders Association meets at noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Jackson Electric Membership Corporation auditorium. Meetings are held in January, February, March, April, June, August, September and November.
•Nicholson City Council, 7 p.m., first Monday of each month at city hall; work session held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
•Hoschton City Council, 5:30 p.m., first Monday of each month at city hall. •Maysville City Council, 7 p.m., first Monday of each month at 4 Homer Street.
•Talmo City Council, 6:30 p.m., first Tuesday of each month at city hall, located on A.J. Irvin Road.
•Jackson County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m. first and third Monday of each month in jury assembly room in the new courthouse in Jefferson.
•Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast, 7:30 a.m., first Wednesday of each month at Jackson EMC.
•Commerce City Council, 6 p.m., third Monday of each month at the Commerce Civic Center. A work session is held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
•Jefferson City Council, 6 p.m., fourth Monday of each month at Jefferson Station. A work session is held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are at Jefferson Station on Washington Street.
•Commerce Board of Education, 7 p.m., second Monday of each month at the BOE meeting room in the CHS cafeteria. A “work session” meeting is held at 7 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the monthly meeting.
•Braselton City Council, 7 p.m., second Monday of each month at city hall.
•Jackson County Board of Education, 6 p.m., second Monday of each month at the high school media center. A “work session” is held at 6 p.m. on the Thursday preceding this meeting in the BOE office.
•Arcade City Council, 7 p.m., second Monday of each month at city hall.
•Maysville Zoning Committee meets the fourth Monday night of the month at 7 p.m. at the Maysville Public Library if there are agenda items. If there are no agenda items, the meeting is not held.
•Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, 9:30 a.m., fourth Wednesday of every other month at the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Center, Research Road, Athens.
•Jefferson Area Business Association, 11:45 a.m., third Thursday of each month at the Jefferson Clubhouse on Longview Drive.
•The board of Keep Jackson County Beautiful, 5:30 p.m., third Thursday of each month. The meeting is usually held in the auditorium at the Jackson County Administrative Building, located at 67 Athens Street in Jefferson. Call 706-708-7198 for more information.
•Jefferson Board of Education, 4 p.m., second Thursday of each month in the BOE room in the media center of the library.
•Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, 5:30 p.m., second Thursday of each month at the authority office in Jefferson.
•Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services, 10 a.m., fourth Wednesday of every other month at DFACS.
•Jackson County Family Connection, Inc., 8:30 a.m., fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon Street Center.
•Jackson County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., fourth Thursday of each month in the state courtroom in the Administrative Building in Jefferson.
•Commerce Downtown Development Authority, 4 p.m., last Tuesday of each month in the Commerce Civic Center.
•Pendergrass City Council, 6:30 p.m., last Tuesday of each month in city hall.
•The Nicholson Water Authority meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the new Nicholson City Hall on Lakeview Drive, located across from the post office.
•West Jackson Fire Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the fire department.
•Maysville Zoning Committee meets on the last Monday of each month at the Maysville Public Library meeting room.
•The Humane Society of Jackson County meets quarterly — in February, May, August and November on the second Tuesday of the month. Meeting sites are announced prior to meeting dates and begin at 7 p.m. Light refreshments are served.
•Jackson County Board of Tax Assessors meet the second Monday of each month at 9am in the Auditorium of the Administrative Building, 67 Athens St., Jefferson.
