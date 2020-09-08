The final phase in collecting Census data is nearing the end.
Since mid-August, Census workers have been visiting the households that haven’t submitted Census data. That process continues through Sept. 30.
Census workers will present an official ID badge with their name, photo, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will also have an official 2020 Census bag and Census Bureau-issued iPhone.
As of press time, the Town of Braselton had 70.2% of households responding to the Census, while the City of Hoschton had 65.6%. The State of Georgia’s current response rate is 60.6%.
Those who have not completed the Census information, may do so online at 2020census.gov.
