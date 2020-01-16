Dear Editor:
I normally am a positive person. A “glass half full” kind of gal. Unfortunately, the last few months I have been angry, actually, furious! But this evening as I sat on my back porch, listening to the low roar of the “beast,” I got a whiff of positivity with the creosote.
Madison County is an amazing place to live. Beautiful countryside. Small town living. Amazing residents.
When my husband and I found our land we got a vibe from the earth itself. Seriously. It felt like a jolt of electricity, but at that moment, we knew Madison County was our home. It wasn’t long after we got settled in that a new friend shared some scripture with me that bound my heart to this county. She told me to look up Jeremiah 29:11. The funny thing is, when I opened my Bible, I turned to Jeremiah 29:5, and it said “build homes and stay." I felt it was a promise given to me.
I will admit, I have been quite foul about GRP and I am not sorry. But tonight, I will reflect on the silver lining in that dark cloud of pollution that hangs over my home and my promise.
Because of GRP, I have met some incredible people. Folks I never would have thought to speak to in the grocery store are now my friends. I certainly value them, and not because of their similar interest in the beast, but because they are amazing. I have seen this county rally over other issues and I am thrilled to see this county rally against pollution. We can achieve great things as a unified force.
Because of GRP, I know my local representation. Do you? You should get to know your commissioner and the best way is to go to a meeting and listen. Meet your district’s commissioner. If you disagree, you get to voice your opinion. These days, I can’t think of a better way to spend a Monday night!
Because of GRP, my children see what defeat looks like and they will learn what victory looks like as well. GRP has provided a perfect example of what complacent living looks like. We can use this as a teachable moment about being in tune politically.
And yes, because of GRP, I have begun to think outside of my happy little home. I will reach out and use my voice for others. The idea that another community like ours could be taken by surprise by a “beast” strengthens my resolve to create change for our county, our state, and our nation.
Finding silver linings has always been a gift of mine and I almost lost that gift in the dark cloud of despair over the pollution we are dealing with because of the beast.
But then I remember, David won over Goliath.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.