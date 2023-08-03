Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton and Gainesville are offering robotic knee replacement options for greater accuracy and faster recovery.
On July 25, the first robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery was performed at NGMC Gainesville by Shan Sharif, MD, orthopedic surgeon with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. The first robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery at NGMC Braselton was performed on July 3 by Chris Linberg, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Longstreet Clinic.
“We are excited to begin offering robotic joint replacements to our patients in Braselton and Gainesville thanks to new, specialized robots at both facilities,” said Dr. Sharif. “This technique is beneficial to a wide range of patients – but especially those who have had prior surgeries or trauma to the area. It’s just one more way we’re continuing to seek the best ways to improve the health of our patients.”
“Among other benefits, robotic knee replacements can result in quicker recoveries due to less disruption of surrounding tissue,” said Dr. Linberg. “The robot allows us to perform movements and place implants more accurately and efficiently, contributing to the overall success of the procedure and helping our patients get back to living life to the fullest.”
To learn more about joint replacement options at NGMC, visit nghs.com/joint.
