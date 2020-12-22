It’s the best Christmas gift anyone could wish for this year. COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the Braselton area.
Northeast Georgia Health System received its first batch of vaccinations on Thursday morning, Dec. 17. The hospital system received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and vaccinated its first seven employees on Thursday evening.
“It feels like Christmas came early,” Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO, said. “It’s been a long eight months for our organization and our community, as we continue to see record numbers of COVID patients. We still have a long journey ahead of us, but simply having a vaccine in our hands is a tremendous and positive step forward.”
While there’s a sense of excitement and hope surrounding the arrival of the vaccine, hospital leaders stress the need to continue practicing COVID safety precautions, especially during the upcoming Christmas holiday.
“It’s certainly a big, positive milestone, and several of our staff have said they hope it’s the beginning of the end for the pandemic,” said Tara Jernigan, chief nursing officer at NGMC Braselton. “That said, we still have several months to go, and I don’t think there will be a true sense of relief until we start seeing less COVID-positive patients in our hospitals. We really hope people in our community don’t let their guard down during Christmas, because another spike after the holidays could be catastrophic. Please, please – celebrate safely.”
FIRST VACCINATIONS GIVEN
The first employees vaccinated Thursday evening were Rachel Brunner, RN, Critical Care Nurse at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton; Andy Cason, RRT, Respiratory Therapist at NGMC Gainesville; Tamika Johnson, RN, Charge Nurse in the Mobile Medical Unit at NGMC Gainesville; Elizabeth Larkins, MSN, RN, Director of Critical Care at NGMC Gainesville; April McDonald, MD, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine Physician with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, practicing at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton; Terry Phillips, Environmental Services Technician at NGMC Gainesville; and Seth Scott, RN, Nurse in the Emergency Department at NGMC Gainesville.
As of Monday, Dec. 21, NGHS has administered nearly 1,000 doses. Hospital leaders hope to have the first batch administered by the end of the month and expect to receive the next Pfizer shipment and first Moderna shipment — which was approved last week — by the end of the month.
“We hope other COVID-19 vaccines developed by different companies and research groups will receive federal approval soon, which would allow us to vaccinate our workforce and people in our community, faster than planned,” said Supriya Mannepalli, MD, NGMC’s medical director of Infectious Disease Medicine, on Dec. 17 (prior to the announcement of the Moderna vaccination approval). “I’m amazed at how quickly our team has worked through detailed logistics to make this possible – just like they have with so many other challenges during the pandemic.”
Vaccinations are being stored at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville in specially-ordered freezers that will maintain the proper storage temperatures.
PRIORITIZED BY RISK OF INFECTION
A vaccination planning committee — representing a range of departments within the hospital system — was formed to prioritize which groups of employees would get vaccinated first. The committee created a phased-in approach based on risk.
“Our top priority groups for receiving the vaccine are our frontline healthcare workers, long term care patients and staff in other high-risk groups,” NGHS leaders said.
NGHS employees are not required to take the vaccination, but those with patient-contact are strongly encouraged to do so.
NOT A ‘MAGIC BULLET’
Safety precautions will remain in place across the hospital system. Hospital leaders noted that those who receive the vaccine won’t be immediately protected, adding that protection will occur around two weeks after the second shot.
And it may still be possible for vaccinated people to transmit the virus to those who haven’t been vaccinated.
“Even though a staff member may have received their vaccine, most of the people around them have not,” hospital leaders said. “We know the vaccine prevents disease in the vaccinated person, but it still may be possible to transmit the disease to others. Wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene protects those who have not been vaccinated.”
Dr. Mannepalli stressed the community should still continue practicing health and safety measures for some time.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” says Dr. Mannepalli. “People need to continue following the 3Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance – even after getting the vaccine, at least until herd immunity is achieved.”
NUMBERS REMAIN HIGH AT NGHS
As of Dec. 21, the hospital system was treating 272 positive COVID patients with 54 at NGMC Braselton.
NGHS currently has 694 occupied beds with 47 available. At NGMC Braselton, there are 166 occupied beds with 12 available (23 occupied in ICU with four available).
NGHS reports 512 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Braselton's four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 4,210 cases; 63 deaths; 700 new cases in the last two weeks (810 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 45,864 cases; 539 confirmed deaths; 37 probable deaths; 6,404 new cases in the last two weeks (659 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 15,763 cases; 206 confirmed deaths; nine probable deaths; 2,227 new cases in the past two weeks (1,079 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 4,423 cases; 57 confirmed deaths; 10 probable deaths; 882 new cases in the past two weeks (1,181 per 100,000 residents)
