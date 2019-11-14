Multiple people were injured in a five-vehicle wreck in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for the agency assist report on Hwy. 60 at Hwy. 124 on Nov. 7.
A five-vehicle wreck resulted in injuries, according to the police report.
Fire and EMS, and the Georgia State Patrol were also called for the incident. The GSP report was not released by press time.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol. Two vehicles were towed.
•simple assault on Bell Ave. where a woman said she honked her horn at someone who cut her off, then the suspect "shot her a bird." He later stopped in the middle of the road and confronted the woman, telling her to "just run me over, b***h" before punching her passenger's side window. Someone at a nearby business saw the incident and confronted the suspect, who left the scene.
•loud noise emitting from a vehicle on Joshua Way where a woman reported a vehicle was in the street, playing music loudly and honking the horn.
•animal complaint on Muscogee Dr. where a man reported his neighbor's dogs were barking and keeping he and his wife awake. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who said she'd get someone to quiet the dogs.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a couple argued and one of them reportedly wouldn't let the other leave with their son.
•welfare check on Butternut Walk where officers checked on a woman after her daughter reported she consumes alcohol and she was unable to contact her by phone. She said she feared her mother might operate a vehicle. Officers said the woman was OK and said they had been involved in an argument.
•dispute on Serenity Ct. where a woman reported she and a man got into an argument over him being kicked out of the house. She said he picked up a hammer and held it like he was going to hit her with it. She said she was afraid and told the man she was calling 911. But a video of the incident disputed that, according to the police report. It reportedly showed the couple arguing and showed the complainant saying she was calling 911, but officers said it didn't appear she was in fear. The man was ultimately taken back to his vehicle.
•animal complaint on New Cut Rd. where multiple cows and a donkey were found in the roadway.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone found a needle near the roadway.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•animal complaint on Walnut Rd. where a dog killed 9 or 10 chickens.
•suspicious person on Hwy. 60 where someone approached a patrol vehicle asking for directions. He said he was making his way from North Carolina to Florida and asked if the officer knew where a Pilot convenience store was. Officers gave the man a ride to the nearby Pilot.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Downing St. where someone took out over $930 from a man's bank account.
•civil matter on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband took a $1,290 payment from her business.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Ednaville Rd. where a nurse reported a man was living in a dilapidated house. He reportedly hadn't gotten his medications following a procedure and the roof is falling in on the home and needs to be condemned, according to the report.
•welfare check on Muscogee Dr. where officers checked on a woman who appeared to be OK. A family member said it appeared to be a misunderstanding.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124 where officers had a vehicle towed after it was abandoned in the roadway.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported her son was upset after being served an eviction notice and punched walls. Officers said they tried to talk to the man, but he continued arguing with his mother and said he didn't do anything. The deputy said the man appeared to be high on some type of drug. He ultimately said he wouldn't cause his mother any more issues.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers found a man asleep in a vehicle. He said he'd gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and was sleeping before work. Officers also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a "small roach."
•agency assist on Curk Roberts Rd. where officers checked on a woman after someone reported she took pills and drank a whole bottle of wine. The woman denied doing so and said she didn't want to harm herself.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Dr. where a vehicle struck a mailbox, damaging both the vehicle and the mailbox.
•information on Muscogee Dr. where a juvenile said they were afraid to go home because their stepmother is verbally and physically abusive.
•suspicious activity on Bell Ave. where a woman reported a man entered a business and asked about a job, then took a picture off the wall and slammed it on the table before leaving the scene.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 where a man reported another man followed him.
•agency assist on Davenport Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital following a cardiac arrest incident.
•suspicious activity on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man reported a vehicle was speeding up and down the road, so he confronted the driver.
•information on Whitaker Way where a man reported someone dumped boxes in a dumpster without permission.
•theft by deception and fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman said a friend charged over $5,000 on her credit card and wouldn't pay it pack.
•theft by taking and motor vehicle theft on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man said someone stole a Toyota Camry.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported a white van stopped in the turning lane for several minutes before leaving.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where officers checked on an elderly woman who was reportedly confused.
•recovered stolen property on Margie Ct. where a man found and took his motorcycle which was previously stolen. He got a tip about its location after making a social media post about it.
•information on West Jefferson St. where officers searched for a vehicle in a creek, but only found an abandoned vehicle in the area along with garbage.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where brothers argued about a bedroom and one of them reportedly broke things and pushed someone.
•death investigation on Hwy. 124 where a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
