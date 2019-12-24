Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Fort Myers, Fla., man was arrested on multiple drug charges after he was found early in the morning passed out in a still-running pickup. He was charged with driving under the influence of multiple substances, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and an open container violation.
•A Winder woman said someone took several bank statements from her purse while she was in the shower. The woman said multiple people have followed her from her work places in the past few months.
•A Winder man faced multiple charges after a call that several people were fighting on a floor above the woman who called. A boyfriend and girlfriend said they had been arguing. An officer said marijuana and drug-related objects were in view. The man was charged with simple battery-family violence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Officers confiscated two containers with suspected hash oil, marijuana, glass pipe, three grinders, two glass bongs and a metal tool.
•Four people were arrested after a traffic stop in the area of West May Street and Center Street. All four people in the vehicle were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Two were charged with crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with intoxicants and the driver was charged with having defective equipment. Officers found three bags with marijuana in them along with a digital scale.
•A Winder woman was arrested for DUI-alcohol after a traffic stop on West May Street in the parking lot of a gas station.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence after an incident on Mary Alice Drive in which his mother was pushed to the ground after she told her son to get his drinks out of the trunk of a vehicle.
•A woman said her bank account had been hacked and two unauthorized transactions were made for a total of $999, including an overdraft of $144. She said an unauthorized check was cashed to a woman she does not know.
•A Statham woman said nude pictures of her had been posted to Facebook Messenger and other sites and video of her and a former boyfriend from Winder having sexual intercourse. She said she got 59 messages since 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and it was about 1 p.m. Dec. 13.
•A Winder man was held on a warrant from Walton County and was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, driving an unsafe vehicle, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and drugs to be kept in the original container. The man was stopped at an East Wright Street house. An officer said he knew the man as a “previously documented drug dealer.”
•A woman said she went to a department store in Winder from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and someone took her iPad from the car.
•A Winder woman was charged with simple battery after she admitted to throwing a drink at a fast-food manager after a dispute over an order.
•A man who said he was from Albany was suspected of stealing a Ford Roush F-150 from Akins Ford. He had a tag from a Kia Sorento that had been reported stolen in Walton County.
•A Winder man said a group of four juveniles “threw something at him” as he was leaving a local grocery store.
•Two women were found to have taken firewood from a local store to use at Fort Yargo State Park. An officer saw the two women run from a close-by parking lot to the store and throw something in the vehicle’s trunk.
•Two men were arrested after a disturbance between cousins. Both were charged with battery. One also was charged with public drunkenness.
•A Grovetown man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and driving within the emergency lane after a traffic stop on Monroe Highway. A man was found asleep in a pickup about 2:45 a.m. Dec. 15.
