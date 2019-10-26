The Commerce football team bounced back from a loss to Hebron Christian with a 56-15 home victory over Towns County Friday.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Commerce will travel to Riverside Military Friday (Nov. 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.