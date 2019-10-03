After opening Region 8-AA play with two wins, Banks County's toughest test of the season lies ahead of them.
The Leopards (3-2, 2-0 Region 8-AA) travels to Rabun County (5-0, 2-0) for another region matchup (Oct. 4). Last season, the Wildcats defeated Banks County by 61 in Homer.
"They've got a very talented team," Leopards' head coach Jay Reid said. "They've got a quarterback that's a pretty good player. They've got some weapons on offense and they've got some good defensive players. You're looking at a team that's established themselves and they've got a recent tradition of being very successful.
"So, we're going into this game and we're going to expect their best ball, and we know we've got to play our best ball to compete. But our kids are preparing. They believe in themselves and that's the No. 1 thing, as long as they believe in themselves, we can let the chips fall where they may."
Rabun County holds a three-game winning streak over Banks County. The overall series record also belongs to Rabun County, who has a record of 19-10 against Banks County.
In five games, Wildcats' quarterback Gunner Stockton has passed for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also leads the Wildcats' ground game with 475 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Wildcats have two receivers over the 300-yard mark in five games. Braxton Hicks has 21 catches for 378 yards and two scores. Sam Adams has 22 catches for 334 yards and eight touchdowns.
On defense, the Wildcats are led by linebackers AJ Wheeler and Mason Sprinkle. Both have 44 tackles apiece to lead the defense including 6.5 tackles for loss. The Wildcats' defense also has 16 sacks entering the game.
The Wildcats are averaging 44 points per game on offense. The defense is allowing only 13 points per game.
Two things Reid is preaching to his team even more this week is ball security and penalties.
"Even with a big win last week, we had a couple of turnovers and had a bunch penalties," Reid said. "So, those two things we've got to clean up ... I think our kids understand that we still haven't played our best ball. So, we've got room for improvement, and that our key is to just keep getting better every single week."
