The Commerce football team got back to its winning ways after taking down Towns County last Friday (Oct. 25) 56-16.
The Tigers' next opponent, however, figured out the formula to upset Commerce last year in Commerce by a point. With the tale of the tape, this Friday's (Nov. 1) game could be just as close.
Commerce (6-2, 3-1 Region 8-A North) travels to Gainesville to take on Riverside Military Academy (4-4, 2-2).
Head coach Michael Brown said last year's loss to RMA isn't a factor into this year's matchup.
"Not something we're even going to talk about," Brown said. "Different team on both ends. Different season. Different group of kids. So, no, not even going to think about it."
Commerce owns a 4-2 record over RMA. This is the fourth-straight meeting between the two programs.
"They're probably the most athletic team in our region again this year," Brown said.
Riverside is led by 6-foot-5 wide receiver Adriel Clark who has 42 catches for 874 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns (15 total on the season).
"They're just a very talented group," Brown said. "They're playing with confidence. Had probably their best year in several years last year ... it's a team that's very, very dangerous.
"They've got weapons all over the place on offense. Very, very athletic. Got good size on both lines of scrimmage."
Riverside, though, enters the game on a two-game losing streak. Commerce has won four of its last five games.
Commerce has scored over 40 points in every win this season. RMA has allowed 40-plus points in two games this season, and both resulted in losses.
"We're going to have to play with great effort, and we're going to have to execute," Brown said. "Those are the two big factors. Our effort has got to be just about perfect on every snap. The minute it's not, they could potentially take it to the house or give you a bad play on offense.
"Then, execution. We've got to execute the offense and execute the defensive game plan, not give up any big plays on special teams. That's always dangerous when you kick and the guys can run. That's our message throughout the week, is effort and execution."
Brown said the defensive aspect of the game is about players doing their "job" and sticking to the fundamentals.
"We try to put a premium on our practice time and the way we practice, and we hope to have four good days of preparation this week and go out there and try to execute the game plan," Brown said.
CHS 56, TC 16
"I thought (the players) did a good job of coming out and taking care of business," Brown said about the win. "Didn't have a ton of offensive snaps, but we executed in what we did do.
"Good thing was we were able to get some of those young kids in the game, get some good experience. I thought they did very well with their playing time as well."
Josh Frates, Tyleon Brock and Daniel Wilson all found the end zone in the first quarter. With an Elijah Burns safety, the Tigers led 23-0 after the first.
In the second quarter, Frates broke off an 89-yard touchdown run. Dreylan Martin added a touchdown, and Jaylon Haralson caught a touchdown to set the halftime score at 44-0.
The final two touchdowns came from Landon Bunn and Trey Huff.
