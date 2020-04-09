Former Jackson County Probate Jude Margaret Deadwyler has died.
Deadwyler died April 3. She was probate judge for 20 years, retiring in 2012.
A graveside service was scheduled for April 7 at Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
For her full obituary, see inside this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.