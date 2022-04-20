Olivia Nelson-Ododa was recently drafted for the Los Angeles Sparks on April 11.
Ododa graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 2018 where she spent all four years of high school playing for the Lady Doggs.
While maintaining excellent grades in A.P. classes, she was still able to hold the all-time rebound record at 1,121, along with the all-time blocks record at 373. Within her four years she managed to score 1,683 points.
"She stood out, honestly, from the beginning," said Winder-Barrow girls' head basketball coach Kim Garren. "She's been driven from day one."
"They're student athletes first, the student always comes first," said Garren.
"It's a constant conversation with every athlete I coach, B's or better is our expectation because if you make C's, they close doors."
Garren was Ododa's assistant coach for three years and became her head coach as a senior.
"We're still really close," Garren said. "As a coach, I build relationships. It's important."
"They're not going to play hard for you if they don't know that you care about them."
Garren could tell when she met Ododa as a 13 year old, that she had the drive to get where she wanted to be.
"McDonald's All-American was a big goal, and she made it," Garren said.
"She put in the work to get there and people don't realize what it takes to get to that level. There's a lot of sacrifice that goes in and she made a lot of sacrifices as a teenager in high school that you have to make if you want to play at that level."
"I'm not shocked that she was one of the top recruits in the country."
Ododa started playing for University of Connecticut (UConn) right out of high school in 2018 ,and will graduate from UConn next month.
As a sophomore she was one of only five players that passed 1,000 points, 750 rebounds, 250 blocks and 250 assists.
UConn basketball has 11 national championships and has produced professional level athletes regularly for years.
"So to be one of five, that just goes to show you the amount of work that she put in there," Garren said. "She did all that while finishing a degree on time and making good grades, while finishing those degrees."
Garren knew Ododa would get drafted, but admits it was still a very stressful process.
"There are so many kids that are wanting that, and only 36 names are going to be called," she said.
"Of course I was excited for it. It was kind of surreal."
"It was a moment that I'll never forget."
For kids wanting to know how to become a professional player, Garren gives a few bits of advice:
"Effort and attitude can't be coached. If you have those two things, the rest will fall into place for you."
"Believe in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself, then no matter how much I believe in you it's not going to work. You have to get out there and give it your all and the rest will take take care of itself."
"Have the best attitude and work the hardest."
