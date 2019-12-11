Franklin County Commissioners declared the Georgia Renewable Power plant near Carnesville a public nuisance Tuesday and will take its case to Magistrate Court.
The unanimous vote by commissioners Tuesday came after months of complaints by neighbors of the plant about noise and bad smells and the pollution of a creek by runoff from water used to prevent fires in a pile of wood chips used for the plant’s fuel.
During a special called meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Eddie Wester read a lengthy motion after describing a series of emails with fellow commissioners that began Saturday.
The motion read:
“The Franklin County Board of Commissioners finds that the continual and ongoing noise levels and chemical emissions produced by the operation of the Georgia Renewable Power Plant located in Franklin County, Georgia, have created a public emergency where the health and safety of the residents in the immediate vicinity of the plant are in imminent danger;
“The Franklin County Board of Commissioners finds that an emergency condition exists where the dangerous noise levels and chemical emissions produced by the operation of the Georgia Renewable Power Plant located in Franklin County, Georgia, constitute a nuisance as defined in Section 18-6 of Chapter 18 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances;
“The Franklin County Board of Commissioners hereby refers this matter to the Franklin County Magistrate Court for further action as required in Chapter 18 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances. The county manager is directed and authorized to begin proceedings in magistrate court and issue a notice of violation to GRP that provides 30 days to achieve reasonable noise levels at or below 60-70 decibels within a two mile radius at reasonable times of the day and a reduction in chemical emissions that have been deemed carcinogenic substances by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to levels that are determined to be safe and nonharmful by that organization.”
Wester said actions Saturday at the plant “threw [commissioners] over the edge.”
A call from Rodney and Tami Black late Saturday afternoon reported that there had been constant noise from the plant since 6 a.m.
“It lasted all day long to the point they couldn’t even listen to the TV because of the noise,” Wester said.
Wester said that commissioners corresponded by email over the weekend about what could be done.
The motion was drafted using research by Commissioner Jason Macomson, Wester said.
After seconding Wester’s motion, Macomson said that it is based on a section concerning “emergency conditions” in the county’s nuisance law.
The section of law reads, “Nothing contained in this article shall prevent the county commission from summarily and without notice ordering the abatement of or abating of any nuisance that is a nuisance per se in the law or where the case is an urgent one and the health and safety of the public or a portion thereof is in immediate danger.”
Macomson said commissioners were declaring “that a nuisance of great public health significance does exist” due to the operation of GRP and ording the plant to “correct the pollution.”
In a prepared statement that he read during the meeting, Macomson said that Franklin County worked to recruit GRP to the county for 15 years and that officials worked to make the plant a success.
“But since the beginning of their operation earlier this year, we’ve had nothing but grief from them,” Macomson said. “Over the last four months we have listened to person after person after person after person stand up here and tell us how miserable their lives and their quality of life have become since this plant begin to operate due to the noise produced and the chemical emissions produced and even water pollution. Not one time during all this has any representative from GRP come before this board to talk to us and to talk to the people who are complaining and address their concerns.”
Macomson said GRP has not done what it promised.
“They promised no noise, then they promised the noise would get better once they reached full operational status, then they said they were going to monitor the sound, they’ve ordered a silencer, they hope to have it installed in four weeks, but still there is no end in sight to the problems created by this plant,” the commissioner said. “We’ve been patient and the residents in that area have been more than patient, and yet what has GRP done? It is a matter of public record that they have been delinquent in paying their taxes. The pollution continues unabated, and it’s time that we the county commission declare the noise and chemical emissions to be a nuisance of great public health significance and order them to abate the nuisances or be penalized until they do.”
Macomson said that when the pollution of Indian Creek happened, the state’s Environmental Protection Division and federal Environmental Protection Agency to force the plant compliance, or they would lose their permits.
“But we need to do something concrete as a county to address the noise and chemical pollution that is ongoing, and help make these citizens’ lives better,” Macomson said. “I believe the Code of Ordinances empowers us to act and I believe we should do so.”
Macomson also read a statment issued by June Dean of the American Lung Association that declared the dangers of emissions from biomass.
Commissioner Ryan Swails asked about the possibility of the county testing five to 10 wells for three to six months to see if there is any contamination and to have a base line if there are issues in the future.
Commission Chairman Thomas Bridges said the county would have to find out what it can do legally on the issue.
GRP Franklin Plant Manager David Groves, who attended the meeting, said he would see if plant operator Veolia would fund such testing.
Citizens from the area around the plant applauded commissioners numerous times for their action Tuesday.
Groves and GRP Operations Manager Ciaran McManus answered questions from the public after commissioners voted during the meeting.
Shane Scoggins is the publisher of The Franklin County Citizen Leader.
