CARNESVILLE – Franklin County Commissioners will pay more than $16,000 – and possibly near $30,000 – to monitor noise and air quality around a power plant near Carnesville.
Commissioners announced recently that Franklin County has contracted with environmental testing company GeoHydra to study noise levels and air quality around the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant on Hwy. 198 near Carnesville.
The GRP plant burns chipped-up waste wood, “clean” construction waste and railroad ties to generate electricity.
Neighbors of the GRP plant have complained for months about noise, smoke and soot and other environmental concerns caused by the plant.
The county will pay $16,625 for a noise study and air quality monitoring.
The noise study will set up equipment in five locations on one day for 10 hours, county manager Elizabeth Thomas said.
If the county wants to do a more extensive, week-long study, it will cost another $10,000-$12,000, Thomas said.
GeoHydra is waiting for “two or three days of good weather” to do the air quality study, Thomas said.
Franklin County Commission Chairman Thomas Bridges said that the county is paying for the studies in order to find out what is being emitted from the plant.
Should the county take the plant to court, it will have “sound data,” he said.
The studies were just part of the discussion recently about the plant.
Commissioners voted to pay $2,371.42 for its own air-quality monitoring equipment.
Commissioner Jason Macomson said the equipment will allow county officials to do ongoing monitoring by riding the area around the plant.
The equipment will gather readings on particulates, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other pollutants.
Any concerning findings can be turned over to the state’s Environmental Protection Division, Macomson said.
The monitoring of the plant is a portion of efforts commissioners outlined in a resolution passed.
The resolution commits the county to:
1) gather noise and air quality data to determine if GRP is complying with mandates set by the county in a Notice of Violation Dec. 18. If the plant is not complying, the county will take them to Magistrate Court;
2) help neighbors “obtain testing of air and water quality through EPD and will commit to pursue funding for the extension of county water infrastructure within the Double Churches Community to provide availability of public water resources to the community;”
3) assist citizens who want to appeal their property values “to adjust for any dimunition in value based on the operation of the GRP plant.”
Tami Black and Sheilah Baker, neighbors of the plant who were on the agenda to speak to commissioners, asked about property tax relief.
Members of the community around the plant petitioned commissioners last year to forgive the property taxes of those affected by the plant.
Bridges said that appealing the assessed value of the properties is the correct procedure to reduce tax bills.
County attorney Dale “Bubba” Samuels said that there are a limited number of ways in state tax law to reduce the amount of taxes owed.
The appeals process is the correct way to do that, Samuels said. Commissioners have no ability to update values, he said, because state law requires values be uniform.
Black read minutes from a 2015 meeting in which GRP officials pledged to give $100,000 to the county each year.
Black said the county should get that money and use it to pay the taxes of the plant’s neighbors.
Baker also asked the county to pay for the testing of wells in the area.
During a meeting in December, plant officials said they would look into paying to test wells.
Bridges asked Thomas to check with the plant to see if it was willing to pay for the testing of wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.