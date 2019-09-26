Free legal services are available to senior citizens and low-income clients in the area.
Services are based on case type and financial eligibility. The Georgia Legal Service Program does not handle criminal cases.
For an appointment, call 1-800-745-5717 or 770-535-5717 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mondays through Fridays.
