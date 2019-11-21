Feeding the Multitude will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Jefferson Civic Center.
The event will be open to the pubic with a free Thanksgiving meal being offered. There will also be a clothes closet, health and beauty services, door prizes, games and community services offered.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Free services will be offered while supplies last.
