The number of statewide COVID-19 deaths rose Friday. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s April 3 update at noon, there have been 5,831 confirmed cases statewide with 1,158 hospitalizations.
There have been 184 deaths reported across the state.
Eight of those are reported in Gwinnett County, while two are reported in Barrow. No deaths have been reported in Hall or Jackson County.
Confirmed cases in Braselton area counties include:
•Gwinnett — 329 confirmed cases, eight deaths
•Hall — 79 confirmed cases
•Barrow — 21 confirmed cases, two deaths
•Jackson — 12 confirmed cases
The Gwinnett fatalities include: a 75-year-old man (unknown if there was an underlying condition), a 69-year-old woman with an underlying condition, an 81-year-old woman with an underlying condition, and 85-year-old woman with an underlying condition, an 80-year-old man (underlying condition status unknown), an 85-year-old man with an underlying condition, a 66-year-old man (underlying condition status unknown) and an 81-year-old man (underlying condition status unknown).
The two Barrow County deaths were a 91-year-old woman and 66-year-old man. Both had underlying conditions.
