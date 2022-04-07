Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a Gainesville man with the murder of his mother following an incident in South Hall County on April 4, according to a press release.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the 2100 block of Chicopee St. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of Angela Shields, 63, of Gainesville. Shields suffered numerous lacerations in the incident. Her body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
The victim’s son, Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, was taken into custody overnight without incident. He has been charged with felony malice murder.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
