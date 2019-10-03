More than half of child deaths in Georgia could have been prevented. That is the finding of the Georgia Child Fatality Review Program (GCFR) which evaluates all injury, sleep-related, and unexpected/suspicious deaths involving children who are less than 18 years old.
In an effort to prevent and reduce incidents of child abuse and fatalities in the state, a new mobile app named “GaCFR” is the latest tool launched by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in collaboration with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and the State Office of the Child Advocate. The GaCFR app is designed to be a quick resource for families, care givers, support agencies, and law enforcement. Within the app are links to report missing children, report abuse, investigative checklists, and a host of other valuable resources.
A free download of the app is currently available for Android, Apple, and Windows operating system devices. Use keywords “Georgia Child Fatality Review” when searching for the app.
Law enforcement agencies may contact GBI Child Fatality Review at ChildFatalityReview@gbi.ga.gov.
The mission of GCFR is to serve Georgia’s children by promoting more accurate identification and reporting of child fatalities, evaluating the prevalence and circumstances of both child abuse cases and child fatality investigations, and monitoring the implementation and impact of the statewide child injury prevention plan in order to prevent and reduce incidents of child abuse and fatalities in the state.
