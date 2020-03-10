The “You Matter” summit in Barrow County was billed as a suicide prevention training for teachers and first-responders, but much of the content was about stress and trauma.
Eric Gentry, a researcher and practitioner of disaster traumatology, talked with the group of nearly 500 people Thursday, March 5, at Bethlehem Church about sources of stress and how to deal with it.
In its third year, the summit broke all attendance records, nearly doubling the 2019 registration.
Gentry told the group Thursday that if the job is not rewarding in some way, “If it’s no longer working for you, then go somewhere else.”
He said the people attending the conference “keep putting yourself in a pretty toxic environment.”
Gentry spent the two days talking a bit about “compassion fatigue” and “forward-facing trauma therapy.”
Compassion fatigue is a condition characterized by emotional and physical exhaustion leading to a diminished ability to empathize or feel compassion for others, often described as the negative cost of caring, as defined by Wikipedia.
“Forward-facing trauma therapy” is an “approach to healing the negative effects of trauma and painful past experiences,” as Gentry defines it in his book by that title.
He said humans “are the only animal that can discern the difference between a real and perceived threat.”
Gentry said humans often “perceive” threats where there are none. He said learning to relax the body when it perceives a threat is a key to living a quality life.
“The most important question of the day — what’s the right thing to do when you perceive a threat but you’re in no danger?” Gentry asked Friday.
He asked how many of the participants had ever been attacked in a parking garage, yet many people are threatened by going into a parking garage. That is a learned response, he said.
Yet, adults do not need to be “afraid of everything.”
Gentry said self-regulation helps a person “to be comfortable in my skin.”
He said “forward-facing trauma therapy” can help people resolve stress in their lives — and perceptions of stress.
