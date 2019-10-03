Free legal services are available to low-income clients. Services are based on case type and financial eligibility. The Georgia Legal Services Program does not handle criminal cases. For an appointment, call 1-800-745-5717 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.
