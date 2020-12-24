Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.