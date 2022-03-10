HOSCHTON — Police chief Brad Hill walked through Hoschton’s soon-to-be police station on a Friday morning, pointing out the new touches and eagerly anticipating the final product.
“I’m like a kid in a candy store right now,” said Hill amid fresh paint and new floors. “I’m ready to get moved in and get things rolling.”
Hill estimated building renovations to be 80% complete, though that won’t prevent him from moving in early at the 4162 Hwy. 53 location.
Installation of phones and internet service was anticipated on Tuesday (March 8), so Hill could set up shop this week or early next week as Hoschton’s fledgling police department continues to take shape.
The approximate 1,400 square-foot space — formerly a florist shop — will feature four offices along with an open space for an officer work station. The layout includes Hill’s office, a clerk’s office, an additional office and an evidence room. The city budgeted $50,000 for the police station project.
While the building is moving along, Hill pointed to one of the new department’s biggest challenges right now — the availability of vehicles.
“The biggest thing we’re having a run-in with is cars,” Hill said. “I’ve got another (Dodge) Durango ordered, and it’s been pushed back to June or July now. In addition to working on this (the station) everyday and patrolling the city, I’m actually out looking for some cars.”
“Of course, we’ve got to have some cars to hire somebody else,” added Hill, who also hopes to purchase a used vehicle for part-time officer use.
The department does have an employee on the way. According to Hill, the city has hired a police clerk, who will begin work March 22.
Hill said the department can move forward with citations once a computer system and software are installed at the station.
“As soon as we get the computers in here, we should be good to go,” he said.
The chief also cleared up a misconception.
“There’s a myth out there that I can’t arrest people,” Hill said. “Well, that’s false. I’m a sworn officer, and I go before the magistrate just like any other sworn officer, and I can take a warrant on them. Anytime somebody breaks a state law, they can go to jail.”
Hill said he has not been faced with that yet.
“We have not — thank goodness,” Hill said.
Hoschton went without a police force for 11 years before reinstating the department in 2021 and hiring Hill in July. Hill foresees big strides for his force over the next few months.
“I definitely want to have at least one full-time officer and at least a couple of part-time officers and then, of course, have all of our court system set up, the clerk running good,” Hill said. “I think we should be fully functioning by summer, early fall. We should be fully rolling.”
While Hill said start-up of the department has taken longer than anticipated, he believes the wait will be “well worth it.”
“I think the citizens will be pleased with it,” he said. “They already are pleased with me out patrolling. They like us going through the neighborhoods and checking on everybody’s houses during the day. So, it will be good.”
