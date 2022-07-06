This year will spell the third year of the GHSA’s dissemination of shot clock policies into high school basketball.
The shot clock is an integral part of what makes basketball so exciting: pace.
As time has progressed, the game has progressed along with it. Despite a variety of perspectives, pace always seems to be at the forefront of these changes.
The shot clock is a possession-by-possession countdown clock that limits time a team is allowed to make a shot before it results in a turnover or loss of possession. It encourages teams to get into their sets quicker and play faster as a whole.
With the pace being quicker, this means more shots will be taken throughout the game. This could potentially result in higher scoring games, similar to how the NBA’s scoring has increased over time. Higher pace often results in more three-pointers, which results in more points per game.
The hindering factor here will likely be efficiency. Although there are more shots, they still have to be converted for there to be more points.
High school players may not have the efficiency that players at higher levels have. However, for teams that have efficient players - or teams that are just having an exceptional night shooting the ball - the shot clock will pay dividends to their performance.
Prep basketball has long been the only level that lacks the shot clock. Both the NBA/WNBA and NCAA have the timer at 24 seconds and 30 seconds, respectively.
That being said, the implementation of the shot clock is essential for the development of high school players as they prepare to ascend to the next level.
Athletes have historically struggled with adjusting to the speed of the game once they began practice and official play, as the speed disparity between high school and D1 college basketball is significant.
According to Winder-Barrow head coach Travis McDaniel, the impact will not emerge from the first three quarters of a game, but rather the fourth quarter.
“Say we are down seven points with four minutes left,” McDaniel said.
“In the past, some teams could go stall and just hold the ball and make you foul or start trapping."
“But with the shot clock, they can still run 30 or so seconds off, but then they have to take a shot,” McDaniel said.
“It should prevent the stall in the fourth quarter of games.”
A very accurate analysis from the lead man for the Bulldoggs.
To add to that, this means tournament games will also be heavily influenced by the shot clock.
Most region and state playoff games are tightly contested with games coming down to the wire. In those season-deciding fourth quarters, like McDaniel said, teams will no longer be able to hold the ball.
This will allow for the opposing teams to still have a fighting chance in the closing moments of contests.
Prior to this season, only eight states in the United States had the shot clock, including California and New York. It remains to be known how the shot clock will affect the game in Georgia.
