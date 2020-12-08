Commerce’s Maggie Mullis sank two free throws with 16 seconds left to clinch a 41-39 win at Franklin County Saturday (Dec. 5), the Tigers’ first of the year.
Mullis’ free throws gave Commerce a 41-36 lead. Franklin County hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
“We have honestly improved in every game we have played so far,” Commerce coach Brad Puckett said. “The fight these girls have … showed up again Saturday in Franklin County.”
Mullis finished with 11 points, while Raven Parks added nine points and Bryanna Sanders finished with eight points.
Commerce won the the game despite struggling in the first half. The team trailed 22-13 at the break “and had not played well at all,” Puckett said.
“We were out of control in the first half, rushing shots, getting out rebounded and out worked,” he said.
The Tigers experienced a drastic turnaround in the third quarter, outscoring Franklin County 19-2 to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lions, however, made a run in the fourth quarter as the team swapped leads in the last two minutes, until Commerce went ahead by five after Mullis’ free throws.
The Tigers play Oconee County twice this week, facing the Warriors Tuesday (Dec. 8, 6 p.m.) at home and again Thursday (Dec. 10, 6 p.m.) on the road.
“We have back-to-back games with Oconee coming up this week,” Puckett said. “Another quality girls basketball team and another much bigger school. The girls are focused on getting better everyday ,’win every day’ we call it … On the court, win every drill at practice by competing hard and finishing every drill with 100% effort and during games to try and win every play in between whistles.”
Commerce sophomores have big nights, but Tigers suffer 21-point loss
Commerce sophomore Dudley Dickson just missed a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down nine rebounds, but the Tigers still fell on the road to Franklin County, 81-60, on Saturday (Dec. 5).
Fellow sophomore Jackson Morris added 14 points and seven boards. The 10th-grade duo accounted for over half of Commerce’s offense.
Commerce trailed only 16-13 after a quarter but were outscored 50-30 in the middle two quarters in the road loss.
The Tigers turned the ball over 24 times and shot just 23 percent from the 3-point line.
The Tigers play Oconee County twice this week, facing the Warriors Tuesday (Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.) at home and again Thursday (Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.) on the road.
East Jackson girls pull out close win over White Co.
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team got 17 points and five rebounds from Haven Rollins Friday (Dec. 4) as the Eagles pulled out a 47-45 road win at White County.
Kenzie Whitehead added 10 points and 12 rebounds as East Jackson picked up its first win of the year.
East Jackson (1-1) trailed 13-10 after a quarter, but gained a 28-23 lead at the half and took a 36-34 lead into the final quarter.
Eagle coach Cherrelle Pullen said her team could have played better.
“More work has to be done,” Pullen said.
East Jackson plays at Cedar Shoals Wednesday (6 p.m.).
White Co. defense frustrates East Jackson boys in road loss
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team was handed a lopsided loss Friday (Dec. 4) as it struggled to get its offense going.
The Eagles (1-2) fell 65-35 at White County to a Warrior team that stymied them with an effective zone defense.
“White County did a great job keeping us off rhythm,” coach Jarvis Smith said. “Their zone worked to perfection on Friday night. Great basketball atmosphere at White County. They took us out the game early in the game mentally.”
Makayl Rakestraw led East Jackson with 18 points, but the Eagles lacked other scoring options.
“We are struggling to find consistent play outside of Rakestraw,” Smith said. “Missing our point guard Kendrick Carson had a lot to do with our struggles as well. I had to ask Rakestraw to run the team and score as well. Tough thing to do.”
The Eagles travel to Cedar Shoals Wednesday (7:30 p.m.).
Jackson Co. boys earn road win in Atlanta
Jackson County went on the road and remained undefeated with a 44-39 win over Westminster Friday (Dec. 4) win in Atlanta.
The Panthers (2-0) beat a Wildcat team that won 18 games last year and reached the state tournament.
“Westminster is a very solid team,” Jackson County coach Bryan Parker said. “They are very experienced, have great size and are well coached. Going on the road to Atlanta and not playing our best but still finding a way to win is big for us.”
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 12 points and 10 boards, while Kedric Zimmer added 10 points and seven rebounds. Trentyn Flowers finished with six points and seven rebounds.
Parker was particularly proud of the team finishing out a close game again.
“Finishing games is something we did not do well last year, so to have done that in our first two games is a great sign,” he said. “I am excited about this group and excited to see how we handle this upcoming week. Four games in one week is going to show us a lot about who we are as a team.”
Jackson County hosts Athens Academy Monday (7:30 p.m.), Greenbrier Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) and Eastside Friday (7:30 p.m.) and travels to Prince Avenue Saturday (7:30 p.m.).
