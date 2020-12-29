The East Jackson girls’ basketball team won a close game Monday to open its holiday tournament — much closer than coach Cherrelle Pullen felt it should have been.
The second-year coach said she wasn’t pleased with her team’s overall performance in a 38-36 win over Class AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett.
“We make this game difficult by not being disciplined to the little things — communication, being in the right defense,” Pullen said. “Today’s game was close because of the lack of doing the fundamentals correctly.”
Maurissa Thomas led East Jackson (3-1) with 13 points, while Antonia Pittman added 12 points.
The game was tied 36-36 until Pittman banked in a layup off the glass with 27 seconds left. Thomas picked up a steal on the other end, helping to preserve the Eagles’ two-point lead. A missed free from from Kenzie Whitehead with 5.6 seconds remaining gave Central Gwinnett a chance to tie or win the game at the end. But Joy Harris — who’d hit five 3-pointers on a night in a 23-point performance — missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer as East Jackson held on for the win.
Both teams picked up the pace offensively after a low-scoring first half, which East Jackson led 9-8. The Eagles shutout Central Gwinnett 5-0 in the first quarter.
East Jackson hosts Mountain View Tuesday (Dec. 29) at 6 p.m.
