BCSS social work team

BCSS social work team thanks the community for donations through Purposity app.

The social work team at Barrow County School System thanks the community for helping students through the Purposity app, which allows the community to pitch in to help students in need by providing coats, warm pants, socks, shoes and hygiene items. To donate, download the Purposity app and follow the Barrow County Schools to purchase needed items.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.