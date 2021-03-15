The Banks County High School golf team placed 4th overall in the Valhalla Cup on Saturday.
Coach Mike Owensby stated, "Our teams have played very well this past week. The girls are continuing to improve and haven't faced a lot of competition due to opponents' cancellations. Our boy's team are 3-1 for the season so far."
The team participated in the Valhalla Cup held at Chimney Oaks and finished in the top five out of 16 teams. The team was only one shot away from placing third overall. Lee Page also had a 3rd place individual finish for the boys.
The golf teams were busy this week with two matches and a tournament.
The team faced Stephens and Commerce this past week. The boys secured a win in both competitions.
Golf will resume play on March 16 against Franklin County. Area play will begin in April for both the girls and boys teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.