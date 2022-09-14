Banks County Elementary School held an election for a parent representative to serve a two-year term on the school's governance team on September 1. Mrs. Abby Mansfield was elected as the parent representative.
The BCES school Leadership team appointed Mrs. Allison McClure as a parent representative. Dr. Wendy Fuschetti and Sandy Crenshaw as teacher representatives. Mrs. Hannah Garrison and Mrs. Kelsey Baker will serve as business representatives.
Dr. Dana Simmons will serve as the chairman of the BCES Governance Team.
