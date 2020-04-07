Gov. Brian Kemp ordered on April 1 the closure of all of the Georgia's K-12 public schools to in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, placing more uncertainty on whether and when high school graduations and other ceremonies across the state will be held.
Kemp had previously ordered the schools to close through April 24 but extended that order as the crisis has continued to worsen in the state and across the country.
Barrow County School System officials said they would be in contact with the Georgia Department of Education "to address the logistical issues created by this necessary action."
"As final decisions are made, we will share that information with our families," BCSS spokesperson Shenley Rountree said.
The school system is on its previously-scheduled spring break this week and will return to online instruction Monday, April 13 and operate that way through the end of the school year.
Barrow County students have not been in school in person since March 12, the day before a scheduled professional work day, when it was announced the school system would close its schools for two weeks through March 30 as a precaution and shift to online learning. That closure was later extended through April 10 through the end of spring break and then April 24 and subsequently the end of the school year through Kemp's orders.
All extra-curricular activities, including sports, are also cancelled.
"It is really hard to imagine that we won't be back to bring closure to this school year for our students, for our teachers, for our families, and for each other," superintendent Chris McMichael said in a statement Friday, April 3. "It is OK to be a little sad. I know I am. While school isn't the only thing that makes us happy, it is such a huge part of our lives, it is what we do and who we are.
"We will get through this, as we always do together."
McMichael told the Barrow County Board of Education during its teleconference meeting March 31, the night before Kemp's announcement, that the district would do everything it could to hold graduation ceremonies for Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools, though it's not clear when those dates might be or what they would look like. The high school administrations are also working on ideas for honors night celebrations, McMichael said.
"We are also working through a number of outstanding questions, like retrieving personal items from schools, kindergarten registration, yearbook distribution and how final grades are determined," McMichael said in his Friday statement. "We are currently working through this with our district leadership and will be communicating our plans in the near future. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding."
Meal deliveries and pick-ups for students in need will continue and will pick back up next week after spring break.
The district is referring people to its website at barrow.k12.ga.us. for its latest updates related to the pandemic and school closures.
While the governor's order did not extend to private schools, Bethlehem Christian Academy is also closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year and has implemented online learning. The school had been following along with Kemp's previous guidance and orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.