Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended a shelter-in-place executive order as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state.
The order was originally set to expire April 13, but has been extended through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Additionally, Gov. Kemp extended the public health state of emergency through May 13.
As of noon on Tuesday, April 14, the state had 14,223 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,769 hospitalizations. There have been 501 deaths statewide.
The projected peak day for the state is May 1.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Gwinnett — 794 cases, 26 deaths
•Hall — 339 cases, no deaths
•Barrow — 58 cases, three deaths
•Jackson — 32 cases, one death
ABOUT SHELTER-IN-PLACE
The shelter-in-place order allows people to shop for food and medical supplies and to exercise outside if that is done at least six feet away from others. It also allows people to go to work.
Business owners and operators are allowed to do basic operations of minimum basic operations. Those doing business outside and are not in close contact with others are allowed to perform their duties. That includes agricultural and landscaping work.
Businesses are also supposed to screen employees for signs of sickness; provide enhanced sanitation; staggered shifts and work-from-home when possible; curbside service if possible; and enforce social distancing at the place of work.
Those sheltering in place are also not supposed to receive visitors except in very limited circumstances.
All dine-in restaurants, bars, social clubs and other such businesses are prohibited under the order.
