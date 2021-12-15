Children of all ages enjoyed their visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Nicholson Public Library last week. In addition to visiting with the famous couple, children made ornaments, played in Santa’s workshop and kitchen.
The Grinch also made an appearance at the library. However, the Grinch only wanted to visit with Santa!
The magic continued as the City of Nicholson lit their Christmas tree, roasted marshmallows and served up cookies and hot chocolate.
"It was a fun night," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states.
DOLL GIVE-AWAY
The Nicholson Public Library is having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby. The Babblebaby features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. The drawing will be on Monday, December 20. Tickets are $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Book Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
STORY TIME
12 Magical Christmas Stories featuring Lady Sherri is on the library Facebook page. Each day, Lady Sherri reads a special Children’s Christmas Story. On December 24, a special guest will read “Twas The Night Before Christmas."
HARRY POTTER
In 1997, a young boy stepped onto Platform 93/4 to begin his magical journey into our hearts. We followed this young wizard through seven books. Next year, is the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In February 2022, a celebration will be held for the Magical World of Harry Potter with activities, crafts, and more.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. We also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Nicholson Public Library and Nicholson City Hall will be closed Thursday, December 23, through Saturday December 25, for Christmas. The library will also be closed on Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
