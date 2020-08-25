Gum Springs Elementary School modified its plans to close for two weeks due to COVID exposure among 20 staff members who are being quarantined until Aug. 31.
The school had originally planned to close for two weeks for all students, but Pre-K, kindergarten and first graders went back to class Wednesday, Aug. 19, for in-person learning, according to an email sent to school parents.
Second through 5th graders were slated to go back to in-person classes beginning Monday, Aug. 24. However, students will have the option to continue with remote learning if they choose.
The system will continue to provide transportation to students for in-person classes and will provide food service to remote learners if parents request and fill out a food pick up form.
"We are trying very hard to provide in-person learning, and to accommodate students and families while prioritizing the safety of our students, staff, and community," superintendent April Howard said.
WEEKLY VIRUS REPORT
Meanwhile, the JCSS weekly virus report on Aug. 20 said the system was monitoring eight active COVID cases and that 64 people in the system had been put under quarantine due to COVID exposure.
Among the programs affected by the quarantine has been the East Jackson Comprehensive High School softball team, which postponed some games due to COVID exposure.
GSES was also among the schools impacted by the virus, having closed some grades for several days last week due to exposure among the school's leadership team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.