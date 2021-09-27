Gwinnett County’s nondiscrimination policy will now protect a person’s ancestry, family status, immigration status and homeless status as well, according to a press release.
“Discrimination takes many different forms and it’s important for Gwinnett County to take the lead in identifying and eliminating them,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “People need to know we apply the Gwinnett Standard to our organization as well as to our employment opportunities.”
The amendment also draws inspiration from the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act. The CROWN Act ensures that race-based hairstyles, textures and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots are protected in the workplace. According to national data, Black women at work are “1.5 times more likely to be sent home” because of their hairstyle.
In July, county administrator Glenn Stephens recommended the updates to the merit board. From there, the merit board approved the policy changes to be brought before county leaders.
The changes take effect Nov. 1.
