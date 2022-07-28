Gwinnett schools

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has awarded nine Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) seniors 2022 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Gwinnett’s College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are:

Brookwood High School

•Lilian T. Nguyen

Probable career field: Healthcare

National Merit Emory University Scholarship

Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology

•Roger Lin

Probable career field: Actuarial Science

National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship

•Jashua T. Liu

Probable career field: Biochemistry

National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship

•Roland A. Saavedra

Probable career field: Computer Science

National Merit Boston University Scholarship

Mill Creek High School

•Tony Li

Probable career field: Computer Science

National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship

•Ava M. Petersen:

Probable career field: Computer Science

National Merit Brigham Young University

North Gwinnett High School

•Caleb Kim

Probable career field: Medicine

National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship

•Puroom James Kim

Probable career field: Medicine

National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship

Peachtree Ridge High

•Christina Kim

Probable career field: Medicine

National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship

Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

