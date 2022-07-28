The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has awarded nine Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) seniors 2022 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Gwinnett’s College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are:
Brookwood High School
•Lilian T. Nguyen
Probable career field: Healthcare
National Merit Emory University Scholarship
Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology
•Roger Lin
Probable career field: Actuarial Science
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
•Jashua T. Liu
Probable career field: Biochemistry
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
•Roland A. Saavedra
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Boston University Scholarship
Mill Creek High School
•Tony Li
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
•Ava M. Petersen:
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Brigham Young University
North Gwinnett High School
•Caleb Kim
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
•Puroom James Kim
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship
Peachtree Ridge High
•Christina Kim
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship
Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
