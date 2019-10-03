The 2019 Madison County 4-H Plant Sale will be held Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The order and payment deadline is Thursday, Nov. 8.
Five gallons containers of apples, pears, peaches and plums are available for $24. Apples offered include Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Red Delicious, Yellow Delicious and Arkansas Black. Pears include Orient, Moonglow and Pineapple. Peaches offered include Elberta and Belle of Georgia. Plums are Methley and Santa Rosa.
One gallon containers of raspberries are also available, including Nova, Heritage and Fall Gold. One-gallon and three-gallon containers of pomegranates (Wonderful) are available for $10 and $20. One gallon of grapes (Sunbelt and Niagra) will be sold for $10. A gallon of Muscadines (Cowart, Nesbitt, Tara, Triumph and Magnolia) are available for $10. Three gallons of figs (Brown Turkey and Celeste) are available for $18. Seven gallons will be sold for $25.
Blueberries (Powderblue, Tifblue, Brightwell, Premier, Titan and Climax) will be sold, $10 for one gallon and $18 for three. One gallon of blackberries (Navaho, Ouachita, Kiowa and Triple Crown) will be sold for $10.
All sales are final and the buyer is strongly encouraged to follow guidelines provided by UGA Extension regarding planting and maintenance.
Call 706-795-2281 or visit the Madison County Extension Office to place an order.
Cash and checks are accepted.
