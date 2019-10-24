Ramey Bowles made a name for himself at Jackson County on the football field and basketball court, but for Bowles, it didn’t end there.
The former multi-sport Panther athlete carried this success onto the college gridiron, where he earned all-conference honors in both junior college and at a small four-year school.
Bowles’ career will be honored Saturday (Oct. 26) when he’s inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame along with John Boone, Clarke Rainwater, Wesley Wheeler, Ashley Hines Reynolds, Phil Thurmond and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team.
“He always played hard, and got the most out of his talent,” hall of fame committee member Ricky Sanders said. “Not saying he wasn’t talented. He was. He really worked hard in sports in both those areas.”
Bowles was an all-around athlete for the Panthers, winning eight letters: three in football, four in basketball and one in track and field. He was an All-Northeast Georgia football selection as a senior and played in the North-South all-star game that year. He was named “Most Athletic” by his senior classmates in 1997.
Asked about which sport he liked best, Bowles pointed to the football field first.
“Football, because that was the one I actually pursued after high school,” Bowles said.
But Bowles loved the basketball court, too.
“It’s just something if I would have been just maybe a little bit better at it, I would have got to play both (in college) … Football and basketball, they’re kind of right there together,” Bowles said.
He said his most memorable moments on the football field came during his senior year in high school. He recalled the closeness of the team — especially the senior class — despite a 2-8 record.
“The record didn’t really display what went on and the camaraderie we had together,” Bowles said.
The lasting memory of his Panther basketball career came against a highly-ranked East Hall team during his senior campaign. Bowles’ tip-in at the buzzer forced overtime in that game, and Jackson County went on to win.
“That always stuck with me because that right there kind of catapulted us on into winning the game, and it was awesome,” Bowles said.
He went on to a football career as an offensive tackle, playing two years of junior college at Middle Georgia and two years at West Virginia Wesleyan. In addition to achieving all-conference honors at both stops, he was a team captain at West Virginia Wesleyan as a senior in 2001.
Bowles then played in two college all-star games after his senior season ended.
He earned the respect of his West Virginia Wesleyan teammates, being named Most Inspirational as senior.
“My teammates being able to pick that (for me), it meant a lot,” Bowles said.
Now 41, Bowles has worked for 13 years at Mar-Jac Hatchery in Lula, the last six as a hatchery manager.
He said he was excited to hear the news of his hall of fame induction from former Jackson County assistant football coach Alan Kennedy, whom he said “had been trying to pull for me for a long time.”
“I was really anxious to get in because I really felt like I was one of the top-tier players that actually came out of there and ended up playing beyond there, representing Jackson County,” Bowles said. “It was an honor. Coach Kennedy, I remember when he called and told me, I was ecstatic.”
The hall of fame induction ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) at Panther Indoor Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.