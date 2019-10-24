If you’ve been to a Jackson County football game in the last three decades, chances are you’ve seen John Boone.
A fixture around Panther athletics, Boone has served on Jackson County’s chain crew for 31 years. Then-Panther coach Don Golden asked him to work the chains back in 1989, and Boone has been there on fall Friday nights ever since. He’s not missed a home game in those 31 seasons.
“It’s not any big thing, but I was kind of scared, but I said I would try it,” Boone said. “I did it, and I liked it, and I stuck with it … I really liked the position you had to watch the game at.”
Boone will be recognized for his longtime service to Jackson County when he’ll be inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday (Oct. 26). He’ll join Phil Thurmond, Wesley Wheeler, Ramey Bowles, Ashley (Hines) Reynolds, Clarke Rainwater and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team.
Hall of fame committee member Ricky Sanders said Boone’s investment of time is a rarity.
“People don’t realize that you’ve got to have folks that are selfless like that that will drive the bus, that will do the chain crew … To do something for one or two years is one thing, but for 31 years?” Sanders said.
Boone, who graduated from Jackson County High School in 1975, never played sports in high school. Not many were offered back then at the school besides basketball, and Boone was busy farming chickens as a teen.
But he took up the chains many years later when his son Benji played football for the Panthers and his younger son, Brandon, served as the ball boy, and became a long-standing member of the program.
“I guess it’s a blessing that I’ve kind of gotten to be a member of a team here for the last 30 years,” Boone said.
He’s now working the chains for his grandson, Colton Boone’s, games.
With three decades of game experience, Boone is part of a chain crew that has an aggregate 60 years experience.
Boone’s contributions to Jackson County athletics included driving the bus for the football and basketball teams — and even the golf and baseball teams on occasion — for a decade.
“I did that for 10 years,” he said. “I never took money for it. I donated it back to the athletic department to try to help them.”
Boone said he’s been run over a few times (but nothing “really bad”) over the years on the football sidelines by players barreling out of bounds. He’s also seen record-setting seasons in the program’s history, as well as years when the Panthers have not won a game.
Some memorable games stand out to him from the 1992 season when Jackson County went a program-best 8-2-1. One of the biggest victories he witnessed came that year when the Panthers beat East Hall 33-20 to clinch a spot in the old region playoffs.
“There were real angry people from East Hall that night because we had beat them,” Boone said.
Away from Friday nights at Panther Stadium, Boone runs his own chicken farm operation, one that has been in business for nearly 40 years. His farm sustained total losses in 1985 (tornado) and 2007 (fire) but bounced back both times.
“They say if you enjoy your work, you never have to work a day in your life, so I’m in the right business,” said Boone, whose farm logo includes the words from Proverbs 3:5-6. “God has just blessed us.”
As he’s set to enter the hall of fame, he looks back on his time with Jackson County on the chain crew as time he’s given freely and joyfully.
“It’s a big honor for me,” Boone said. “I didn’t do it to be recognized — in the same way with driving the bus and giving back. It wasn’t to be recognized. I’m just really honored that they allowed me to do that. I really enjoy it, and hope I’m blessed with the health to do it a lot of years more.”
The hall of fame induction ceremony is set for Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Panther Indoor Stadium.
