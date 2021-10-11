Braselton is celebrating Halloween in a very special way this year with their first annual PathParade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 30th.
They encourage attendants to decorate their golf carts and dress up. The parade will leave Ace Hardware at 10 a.m. and travel along the Braselton LifePath. The parade will end at the Primrose School of Braselton for a Trunk 'n Treat party.
During Trunk 'n Treat:
- 10 prizes will be awarded for top decorated golf carts and costumes
- participating parked golf carts will give out candy to trick or treaters
- a decorated Braselton Trolley will be parked for photo ops
- Juke 'n Jive Creamery's ice cream truck will be selling sweet goodies
- Primrose will have a fun activity for kids
- a festive fall display for photos will be set up in front of Primrose
- some local businesses will be in tents giving out candy
Several businesses will have Halloween festivities set up along the path throughout the day.
The event is sponsored by the Buy Local Braselton program and prizes are sponsored by the Braselton Community Improvement District (CID).
