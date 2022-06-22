Hamby lands athletic training internship with Clemson’s Men's Soccer Program

Tanner Hamby, an East Jackson alum has landed an Immersive Clinical Experience at Clemson University with their reigning National Championship men’s soccer program.
Growing up an avid baseball player Hamby took his ability to the next level at Andrew College. After stepping away from baseball he realized what he wanted his future career to be due to the excellent care he received from his trainers as an athlete. During his free time at college Hamby recalls spending all of his free time with the trainers.
“I knew I always wanted to do something with athletes,” Hamby explained.
After transferring to the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega Hamby said, ‘it just all clicked while I was here.”
Hamby is now a second-year student at Mercer University where he is receiving his Master’s Degree in Athletic Training. Hamby is helping the Clemson soccer program during their summer camp. He recalls the process being, “lengthy but simple.”
