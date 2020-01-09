The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were discovered in their South Hall County home early morning on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Ty Iang, 55, and Meakna Iang, 47, both suffered what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The two were married.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the residence in the 5000 block of Little Doe Walk in the vicinity of Spout Springs Rd. During the initial investigation, deputies determined that a family member who also lives in the home discovered the bodies in a bedroom.
Two of the couple’s sons, 16 and 20, and the sons’ grandmother were in the home at the time of the incident.
As the HCSO investigation is contained to the residence and no other individuals are believed to be involved, the public is not at risk as a result of the incident, according to a news release.
