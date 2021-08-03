Dollar General opens on Hwy. 59
The newly-relocated Dollar General on Hwy. 59 at Hwy. 441 in Commerce is now open.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers that Dollar General carries, the new Commerce location includes the company's new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
National emergency testing slated for Aug. 11
FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) this summer.
The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages. This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.
The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the sixth nationwide EAS test.
18 month investigation yields drug arrests
Several arrests were made across North Georgia as the culmination of an 18-month investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in early 2020 in White County and eventually led agents to seize approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and $8,000 in drug proceeds. The approximate street value of the methamphetamine is $28,000.
The following individuals have been charged with violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act:
•Mary Pamela Clay, 61, of Cleveland.
•Ralph Lonnie Cochran, 57, of Cleveland.
•Travis Blake Cooper, 38, of Dahlonega.
•Dennis Jason Dick, 49, of Gainesville.
•Bradley Patrick Harkins, 33, of Dahlonega.
•Kathryn Cochran Lambert, 59, of Cleveland.
•Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Seagraves Lake to be drained
By Zach Mitcham
Water will soon be drained out of Seagraves Lake in western Madison County.
The lake’s dam is deemed unsafe and in violation of state regulations. There’s a home near the dam that is considered to have potentially life-threatening impact if the dam fails. So the county industrial authority has long sought a way to remedy the issue in a cost-effective way. But the group has come to the conclusion that the best answer is to let the water level drop substantially.
“We talked about trying to move that item off our table; we’ve been discussing it for years now,” said IDA chairman Josh Chandler. “We continue to spend resources trying to resolve this issue. I put the challenge out there that I’d like to see us resolve this by year end.”
The industrial authority does not own the lake. It owns the dam, which was deeded by surrounding property owners to the IDA years ago, before any of the current members were at the table. The IDA has asked the private property owners if they’re willing to take back ownership of the dam to make needed repairs to legally keep the water at its regular level, but they declined.
Former IDA members had accepted ownership of the dam with plans to use the lake as a county water source. But there’s not enough water flow into the lake to make that a viable option. So the IDA has been left with a liability, not an asset.
“There’s not enough water there for any kind of investment to do drinking water, and that’s what the original idea was that somebody sold to the IDA way back when,” said industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn. “We’ve looked every which way of Sunday on what we can do.”
Ginn, who serves as State Senator for District 47, noted that he has looked at legislative solutions regarding the classification of dams, but that isn’t a definite solution.
“We can’t go on what it (legislation) might do or what it might not do; we have to go with what we’re dealing with now,” he said.
Ginn said the IDA has done its due diligence, looking at “every tool in the toolbag.”
“You have two issues with the lake, the height of the dam, which is about 35 feet and anything over 25 feet is a high hazard dam,” he said. “Or, anything that holds a 100 acre feet of water. We’re above the 25 feet and we’re way above the 100 acre feet of water.”
Ginn said the height of the dam could be lowered, but there’s still a problem with the quantity of water.
“So let’s go slowly and drain the lake, let more water out than is coming in, slowly let that lake level down so we can visually see the contours of the lake,” he said. “…It’s as simple as opening the valve. We’re not going to open it wide open. We’re going to make sure there’s more water coming out than coming in.”
Ginn said it could take a month or two to drain.
Chandler said that ultimately the IDA can’t spend taxpayer money to maintain a private lake.
“We’re going to be the bad guys for having to do it, but this is the same conclusion they (private property owners) would have come to themselves unless they were willing to spend the money,” he said.
