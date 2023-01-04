• Latin Flavors Steak House - Second Floor: 100
21 E Athens St., Winder
Inspection date: Dec. 9
• Heros Pizza And Pub : 100
•243 N Broad St Ste A Winder
Inspection date: Dec. 8
• Listo Parc: 95
• 49 N Jackson St Winder
Inspection date: Dec. 29
• El Cazuelon Mexican Restaurant : 80
• 232 N Broad St Ste A Winder
• Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2022
• King Buffet : 89
• 221 N Broad St Winder, Ga 30680
• Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2022
• Sneaky Sancho Wings & Tacos 90
• 1975 Highway 211 Hoschton, Ga 30548
• Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2022
• Barrow County Adult Day Care Center 96
• 63 Lee Street Winder, Ga 30680
• Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2022
• Mulberry Grove Senior Living 89
• 343 Price St Statham
• Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2022
• Pizza Hut #4242 90
• 1654 Atlanta Hwy Nw Auburn
• Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2022
• Latin Flavors Steak House 93
• 21 Athens St., Winder
• Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022
• Star Nutrition 97
• 799 Christmas Ave Ste 400 Bethlehem• Phone Number:
• Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2022
• Winder Health Care And Rehab Center 92
• 263 E May St Winder
• Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
• Alternative Education 100
• 54 Star St. Bethlehem
• Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
• Cornbread & Caviar 100
• 1397 Duncan Ln Ste A Auburn
• Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
• Four Seasons Living Center Llc 89
• 169 W Athens St. Winder
• Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
